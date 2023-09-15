Grandfather and grandson share love of music a part of Intergeneration Orchestra

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kobey Sherburne and his grandfather Richard Sherburne had an impromptu practice, preparing for their first concert together in the Intergeneration Orchestra of Omaha.

They both play the cello and have been playing for around six to seven years now.

"We went to get him a cello at the music store and we just brought home two and I played the other one," said Richard.

The orchestra is for amateur musicians 25 and younger and 50 and older.

"Which I fit into one of those categories and Kobey fits into the other," said Richard.

This isn't the first time the 15-year-old and 76-year-old have played together. And their family has been cheering them on every step of the way.

"It's been wonderful to watch Kobey grow up and have his music mentor. It's been awesome," said Kobey's grandmother, Bonnita Sherburne.

"My dad has been in music pretty much all of his life and I'm really proud of my son to see him kind of follow that as well," said Kobey's dad, Joel Sherburne.

The orchestra gets together on some weekends to practice before concerts. Outside of that, the duo tries to practice once a week on their own. That is when Kobey isn't busy with fall sports. But when they do get together, they both say it's a time well spent.

"Oh, it's really great because if I don't have a piece of music he's got it or if I need help with part of something, you know, he usually knows how it goes," said Kobey.

He says they have a good system, practicing for around an hour and then having some fun after.

"And then we get on our bikes and have our own little taco ride. We go to a local restaurant, usually a Mexican restaurant and our families meet us there and then we have supper together," said Richard.

The two look forward to performing in the orchestra, enjoying the music, people., and, of course, each other's company.

The firstIntergeneration Orchestra concert is this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Gene Leahy Mall.

