Gretna Crossing welcomes new YMCA on opening day

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Gretna is expanding with the addition of the Gretna Crossing Park and the new YMCA on-site. Doors opened at 5:00 a.m. welcoming hundreds of new members.

"It's just been a steady stream of new members finishing up their membership, getting their pictures taken, getting their final tour around the building, kind of seeing where things are and just getting settled into their new space," said Michelle Hannah, the senior membership director at the YMCA.

The YMCA features an indoor pool, the largest wellness center out of any metro YMCA, a daycare, community room, and more.

"We're excited to have this so close. We live in just a neighborhood real nearby and so it's nice to have it finally finished," said Lindsey Kock, a new member.

"A lot of really great things for my grandkids, I have four grandkids and we all live in Gretna," said Jean Stoley, another new member.

Hannah said another big draw for members is the EGYM equipment.

"It's like a personal trainer in the machine, it's really fancy," she said.

Anybody can use the EGYM, which is 100% customized to each member. Members use a bracelet to activate machines in the gym with their data.

"So, it adjusts itself based on the members height and weight and strength as well — that's the most important thing," said Hannah.

New members say they are excited to use all the new amenities.

"Definitely the walking track, that is my favorite form of exercise. The pool for water classes and swimming…" said Stoley.

"They have a coffee shop here which makes it nice, too, so you can come and have a cup of coffee when you get done working out," said Ronald Johns.

A new outdoor aquatic center is also at the facility and will open up in the summer of 2024.

