Gretna students volunteer time for Holly Jolly Christmas Project

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now first reported on the Holly Jolly Christmas Project's tree donations in Positively the Heartland earlier in November.

On Tuesday, organizer Angie Slaughter got some extra help. A Gretna teacher reached out and offered to make assembling kits a volunteer project for students.

German teacher Kellye Deane said she learned about the project on Facebook and wanted to get students involved.

“I hope that this becomes something that we can get involved with year after year, and that it's something that the kids look forward to, and that they come in and they have a great time working together,” said Deane.

Last year, the project delivered 55 Christmas tree kits in Omaha and Gretna and the hope is that it will be more than double that number this year.

