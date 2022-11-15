Holly Jolly Christmas Project donates trees to Omaha metro families in need of holiday cheer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Christmastime, 2013. Angie Slaughter remembers it well because something happened which changed the course of her life and, ultimately, the holiday season for local families.

The Slaughters had an extra tree, which Angie offered to give away online.

"I cannot tell you how many people reached out and said that we would like to have that tree for our family," she recalled.

"So, every year after that, it just was always in my heart when we would pull our Christmas tree out. I would always think of those particular people, but also all the others that might not have a Christmas tree — something that we so often take for granted."

From her heart to reality: the Holly Jolly Christmas Project was born.

Angie turned to family and friends and made new friends who donate, shop and deliver the kits. The kits include a pre-lit Christmas tree, ornament set, and topper.

Last year, Holly Jolly Christmas Project delivered 55 Christmas tree kits throughout Omaha and Gretna. Slaughter hopes to more than double that number this Christmas.

"Our goal this year is $5,000 ... and that would put us at 125 completed Christmas tree kits, which is really awesome," she beamed.

To donate, visit Fundraiser by Angie Slaughter : The Holly Jolly Christmas Project. Donations are accepted through November 25, 2022.

