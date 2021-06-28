Groundbreaking held for memorial garden in Midtown

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Salvation Army's Women's Auxilary is celebrating the start of a project to honor past residents.

They broke ground on a new memorial garden in Midtown on Monday. It's meant to be a permanent way to honor the deceased members and friends of the women's auxiliary.

The garden will include a patio lined with engraved brick pavers bearing their names. Officials said it will serve as a quiet place for people to reflect.

The garden will be built on the north side of the Heritage Place Building.

