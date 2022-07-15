OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After four months of construction, Habitat for Humanity's Women Build is complete.

This is the 25th year of the program.

A group of female volunteers works together to serve the community by building homes.

Thursday, the keys were handed to Marcus Bryant and his daughter.

Bryant says he questioned whether he'd ever be a homeowner.

"It feels exciting. I feel blessed. I feel relief, a calmness," said Bryant.

Throughout the process, Bryant says he learned the ins and outs of home building and hopes his daughter learns from the volunteers that she can do anything.

RELATED: Bonding by building: Habitat for Humanity Omaha holds 25th annual Women Build

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.