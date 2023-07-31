Habitat Omaha pilot program helps homeowners with lower-income

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — A first-of-its-kind program locally, Habitat Omaha is helping three homes with solar power.

Bilal Nosilla is a homeowner in North Omaha whose house has been in his family since the '70s.

“This is my baby…” he said about his house.

He was the first person selected for the Habitat Omaha pilot program where he will receive solar panels, something for which he's thankful.

“For them to think that much of me, you know, it’s an honor. I’m usually a giver, I don’t normally receive, okay, and so it’s surreal.”

A grant from OPPD made it all possible. It allowed Habitat Omaha to work with contractors like GRNE Solar to provide the installations. The grant also means there's no upfront cost to the homeowner.

“This is the first house that we’ve been able to see the fruits of our labor," said Tommy Kellog, an administrative manager at Habitat Omaha.

Energy costs are rising by 2% each year; GRNE Solar told us that Bilal will save $900 to $1100 a year after going solar.

“For us, it’s really cool to see energy efficiency, renewable energy, things of that nature, that’s sustainable for a community and also for the people in the home,” said Kellogg.

Homes were picked for the program on a number of factors including the home's ability to safely support the solar panels.

Bilal sees this as "free energy from the sun."

Plans for the other two homes are being finalized. If the pilot goes well, Habitat Omaha sees potential to grow the program.

