Habitat Omaha welcomes first six owners into new Bluestem Prairie Development

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The first six families are moving into Habitat Omaha's new neighborhood. It's the first phase, on Vernon circle, that is apart of the 85-home "Bluestem Prairie" development.

Several members of the community were there to welcome the new homeowners.

For 15 years, the area off of 51st and Sorensen Parkway, was vacant. But after Habitat Omaha purchased the land from the city for $1, they've invested $25 million into the Bluestem Prairie project.

Habitat Omaha wanted to create a community where families could thrive including people like Gjornae Wells, who said she's grateful for the opportunity.

"This means generational wealth. This means a foundation. This means stability," she said.

Wells is just one of six new homeowners at Bluestem. The development offers affordable housing for families of all different sizes, incomes and ages.

"The home means a lot doesn't it, it means a lot," said Habitat Omaha CEO, Amanda Brewer.

The process to acquire a home took some dedication from the new homeowners.

"I actually signed up in October, I heard from the program in January, I started doing classes in May and then I got to close on my home today," said Latasha Ellis, another new homeowner.

All six of them had to complete mortgage readiness classes and complete sweat equity hours in order to purchase their homes. Ellis believes if she can do it, so can anyone.

"Just believe in yourself, never give up. Just know that you can do anything that you want to do for you, your family, your children, just put your mind to it and just go with it," she said.

The development is expected to bring value to the Greater Omaha Area and create a stronger community.

"I'm looking forward to nice summer hot days, in the back yard relaxing, drinking wine. Having family over for family events …" said Wells.

It's the simple things that make owning a home special.

By the end of next year, a total of 40 houses will be complete. The entire 19-acre redevelopment is expected to be done in 2025.

