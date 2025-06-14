HAGEL ON PARADE: 'I love the army. I think there are better ways to recognize the army'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A military parade is scheduled on Saturday celebrating the United States Army's birthday. It is also Flag Day and President Donald Trump's birthday.

Critics say the parade is, in part, to celebrate the president's birthday.

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel doesn't see the need for the celebration. He spoke to reporter Katrina Markel on Friday.

"But to have this excessive, kind of Soviet-style parade, I don't think that really recognizes the army in a way that American citizens can appreciate...I love the army. I think there are better ways to recognize the Army for everything it's done than this show we're going to see tomorrow."

Hagel was instrumental in planning the victory parade after the first Gulf War in 1991and says that historically military parades are celebrations of victory and the men and women who serve. He is a also a Vietnam War army veteran.

