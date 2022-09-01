Have water stocked up: 'If your emergency plan is to call 911, that's not a good plan.'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi unfolds, it raises questions about preparedness among Iowa and Nebraska households.

"If your emergency plan is to call 911, that's not a good plan. You need to have a plan to take care of your family,” an emergency management expert told 3 News Now.

It's not always guaranteed that during a disaster that water relief will come quickly. Nebraska Emergency Management Agency recommends we all store one gallon of water per person – and pets – per day.

"We highly recommend that everybody store enough for their entire family for three days, 72 hours, so that you're not totally dependent on an outside source getting you water in the beginning of an emergency."

Learn more at NEMA.Nebraska.gov

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.