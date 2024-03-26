HEADS UP: Outdoor warning sirens will sound Wednesday at 10 am

If you hear the outdoor warning sirens at 10 am Wednesday, do not be alarmed, there is no severe weather expected.

Instead, they are being activated as part of the annual statewide tornado drill during severe weather awareness week.

The sirens will sound across Nebraska and Iowa at 10 am and last several minutes.

In addition, your weather radios will also go off. Therefore, it is a good time to check your batteries and see if your weather radio is correctly calibrated

Although your phone will NOT go off during the test, it will during a real tornado warning. It is a good idea to at least check to see if you have Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled so you can receive any warning.

Despite it not being an actual warning, officials are urging you to treat it as such. Get with your family to go over your severe weather safety plan, and practice like it's a real warning. It is also a good time to check to see if your safe room is stocked with the supplies needed in case of a real emergency, including blankets and pillows to protect yourself from flying debris.

