HEADS UP: What you should know before taking I-480 Wednesday night, early Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the 20th Street to the Missouri River Project continues, drivers should be aware of a short-term, but significant closure.
- I-480 will be closed both eastbound and westbound starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. (This was previously scheduled to begin an hour later, but plans changed on account of weather.)
- The full closure will continue through 5 a.m. Thursday, April 18, as crews install an overhead sign truss.
- If additional time is needed, another closure will be in effect the following night.
- During the closure, you will not be able to cross the Missouri River using I-480. Plan to detour to I-80 or I-680, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
