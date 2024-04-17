HEADS UP: What you should know before taking I-480 Wednesday night, early Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the 20th Street to the Missouri River Project continues, drivers should be aware of a short-term, but significant closure.



I-480 will be closed both eastbound and westbound starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. (This was previously scheduled to begin an hour later, but plans changed on account of weather.)

The full closure will continue through 5 a.m. Thursday, April 18, as crews install an overhead sign truss.

If additional time is needed, another closure will be in effect the following night.

During the closure, you will not be able to cross the Missouri River using I-480. Plan to detour to I-80 or I-680, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

