Heart Ministry Center names Interim CEO after the passing of former CEO Mark Dahir

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Heart Ministry Center in Omaha has named a new interim CEO after the death of its former CEO, Mark Dahir, on August 3.

Damany (Dom) Rahn was appointed to this position after a unanimous recommendation of the leadership team and the board of directors.

Read the press release below:

The Heart Ministry Center community has experienced an immeasurable sense of loss as we’ve said goodbye to a dear friend, transformational leader and one-of-a kind human being. Mark Dahir lived and breathed the Center’s mission and embodied its core values in a way few ever could,” said Rob Wilcox, president of Heart Ministry Center’s Board of Directors.

This community has come together and now seeks to honor Mark’s legacy by picking up where he left off, building on the momentum and firm foundation he leaves behind.

To this end, it is exciting to announce that Chief Resource Officer, Damany (Dom) Rahn has graciously accepted the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer at Heart Ministry Center.

His appointment comes with the resounding and unanimous recommendation of the leadership team, as well as the board of directors.

Dom is deeply rooted and well-respected within the North Omaha community. He has been with the Center for nearly a decade and has held a number of important leadership roles during his tenure. We all appreciate Dom’s genuine humility and emotional intelligence and look to him as a trusted confidant and resource.

“We are grateful to Dom for his willingness to serve in this important short-term capacity. His steady leadership will provide the Center much-needed stability and a path toward healing. His appointment will also provide leadership and the board with the necessary space to identify a long-term CEO to propel and sustain the Center’s mission well into the future,” said Wilcox.

Dom most recently served as the Chief Resource Officer at the Heart Ministry Center. He believes people must find the "Why" when working with others.

He also feels they should be aware that they are stewards of the offices they hold. Dom started at the Heart Ministry Center as the Director of Case Management & Social Work in 2015. He was the eighth employee.

Since then, he has held numerous other positions, including Associate Executive Director, and Director of Strategic Partnerships.

He is most proud of the many lives we impact daily at HMC and for being a part of the tremendous growth and talent at the organization.

Damany is a 1995 graduate of Roncalli Catholic High School. He earned his B.A. from Langston University. He later went on to earn his M.S. degree in Family Life from Concordia University.

Dom and his wife of 22 years, Aiesha, have two children: Micho, a junior at Roncalli, and Kailin, a 7th grader at Sacred Heart. Dom loves attending Langston’s homecoming every year, is an avid Chicago Bears fan, and loves to play fantasy football.

"Hope is a weapon that we will continue to wield in the fight against poverty. This appointment as interim CEO by the Heart Ministry Center’s board is humbling and gives our team confidence to carry out this work fervently. We will proceed with Dignity for All, through our core values of Community, Compassion, Accountability, and Excellence,” said Dom Rahn.

RELATED:Omaha man with several DUIs turns life around: How local organization he runs now changed his path

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.