Heat-related issues cars may face this summer

OMAHA, Neb. - Our cars undergo lots of stress during the hot and cold weather we get here in Omaha.

Meteorologist Tim Schmidt spoke with the owner of Westgate High Tech Auto about what motorists should be looking out for when these summer temps start to rise.

Zach says the most common repair, especially during a heat wave, is on the air conditioner. Typically, the repair is just to recharge the a/c unit and can be done fairly quickly.

Zach says be aware of the fluid levels in your vehicle, too. In the summer, your engine is working that much harder to stay cool, and can overheat if seals are broken, or coolant fluid levels are not properly maintained.

"Skipping out on just a few dollars repair can actually lead to several thousands of dollars if the vehicle is not properly maintained."

He also adds that your battery may be one of the common parts of the vehicle that sees failure in the summer. He says the battery will fail more commonly during the summer than during the winter.

This is also the case with hybrid vehicles. Those with a hybrid, or plug-in electric vehicle should have the battery regularly inspected. That repair for a failed electric motor battery can be over $2,000.

His crew says be careful when driving, or hitting pot holes. Tire related issues are not super common in the summer, but can be if the tire either becomes 'over-inflated', or damaged from the road. This can lead to tire failure, and a replacement of the whole tire may become necessary.

Zach and his team are located at 12300 W Center Rd in west Omaha, near the Douglas County Election Commission building.

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