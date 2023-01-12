Heavy police presence at Omaha North High School after possibly armed person detained

Update 1:05 p.m.
Omaha Police say a person was arrested after getting into an altercation at North High School with a student resource officer (SRO) and ran from the school, possibly armed with a weapon.
Based on radio transmission, officers were sent to the area.
The suspect was taken into custody not far from the school.
Unconfirmed reports said the person may have been a student.
Original story 12:57 p.m.
Omaha Police dispatch says an armed student was arrested after running out of Omaha North High School.
This is a developing story.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.