Heavy police presence at Omaha North High School after possibly armed person detained

Update 1:05 p.m.

Omaha Police say a person was arrested after getting into an altercation at North High School with a student resource officer (SRO) and ran from the school, possibly armed with a weapon.

Based on radio transmission, officers were sent to the area.

The suspect was taken into custody not far from the school.

Unconfirmed reports said the person may have been a student.

Original story 12:57 p.m.

Omaha Police dispatch says an armed student was arrested after running out of Omaha North High School.

This is a developing story.

