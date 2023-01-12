Watch Now
Heavy police presence at Omaha North High School after possibly armed person detained

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 14:21:28-05

Update 1:05 p.m.

Omaha Police say a person was arrested after getting into an altercation at North High School with a student resource officer (SRO) and ran from the school, possibly armed with a weapon.

Based on radio transmission, officers were sent to the area.

The suspect was taken into custody not far from the school.

Unconfirmed reports said the person may have been a student.

Original story 12:57 p.m.

Omaha Police dispatch says an armed student was arrested after running out of Omaha North High School.

This is a developing story.

