Henry Doorly announces four-hooved bundle of joy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced top honors in several categories of a USA Today poll, and a new baby at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland.

The bison herd at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland has grown by one — a calf born on May 11. Visitors can see the auburn-colored calf roaming Bison Plains with mom and the herd.



Bison calves will turn dark brown a few months after birth, the same time their characteristic hump and horns start to grow.



Since its opening in 1998, the Wildlife Safari Park has played a key role in conserving bison and educating the public about the critical challenges impacting the native species and the national mammal of the United States. Wildlife Safari Park currently has 32 bison, including the calf.



Named the “Best Safari Park” in the country for 2021 by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park offers four miles of drive-through North American wildlife viewing from the comfort of your own vehicle. Visitors will see a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre Elk Meadow and a 10-acre wetlands area with American white pelicans.



Visitors can explore Prairie Dog Town, and see other animals, such as white-tailed deer, Sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans and bison, the largest terrestrial and heaviest land animals in North America. Guests also can explore two miles of hiking trails. By visiting Wildlife Safari Park, visitors are not only supporting conservation efforts such as its Cheetah Breeding Center, but also efforts around the planet.

