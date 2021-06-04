Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo rated in the top 3 zoos on new poll

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is once again rated among the nation's top zoos. A poll from USA Today ranked Omaha's zoo as the number three zoo in the country just behind the Fort Worth and Cincinnati zoos.

The Asian Highlands exhibit was named Best Zoo Exhibit and the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland was named best Best Wildlife/Safari Park.

