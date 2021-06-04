Watch
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo rated in the top 3 zoos on new poll

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is welcoming two new harbor seals named Milo and Monte.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 16:40:06-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is once again rated among the nation's top zoos. A poll from USA Today ranked Omaha's zoo as the number three zoo in the country just behind the Fort Worth and Cincinnati zoos.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo expecting baby elephant in 2022

The Asian Highlands exhibit was named Best Zoo Exhibit and the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland was named best Best Wildlife/Safari Park.

