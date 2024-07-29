Here's When the Northern Lights Could Return to Nebraska and Iowa

Across Nebraska and Iowa, we had an amazing view of the Northern Lights in May. In fact, they were so bright, they were even visible at times in Omaha where light pollution often blocks our view.

Now, a geomagnetic storm will try to bring at least part of that view back late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. Forecasts for the strength of these storms are never a sure thing, but if you're hoping to see the lights, this will be one worth checking out. I wouldn't expect as good of a view as what we enjoyed in May, but never say never.

The northern lights could be visible as early as after sunset Monday night, but the storm is forecast to strengthen overnight and into the early hours of Tuesday morning, making the lights more likely this far south before sunrise Tuesday.

In a best case scenario, you could see the lights with your naked eye as far south as Omaha and southwest Iowa, but you'll need to get in a very dark area, away from any cities. If you still don't see them, try taking a picture with your phone or a camera that uses a longer exposure time. This can find the colors in the sky better than we can with our eyes.

KMTV The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as Omaha late July 29.

These are never a sure thing, but it looks like Monday night and into Tuesday morning will be our best chance to see them the rest of the week. Good luck!

