Here's when you can see the comet from Omaha

This year has been full of things to see in the sky, and we have yet another one to see right now!

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas, named after the two observatories that discovered it early last year, is swinging close enough to Earth for us to get a good view this week. The comet was closest to Earth on October 12 at a distance of about 44 million miles, but now is actually the best time to see it as it moves farther away.

Each night, the comet gets higher in the sky, making it easier to see, but as we get later in the week, the comet will start to fade away from our view. That makes the early to middle part of the workweek, October 14-17 the best nights to spot the comet.

The comet is estimated to be a few miles wide, making it visible to the naked eye, although binoculars will help you see it better. Look to the west. Just to the south near the horizon, you may see a brighter light, which is Venus. Look up and to the right from there to see the comet. You'll need to start looking as the sky gets darker, about 30-45 minutes after sunset. For Omaha, sunset is about 6:40-6:45 p.m. this week. Sunset is a little earlier to the east, and it's a little later to the west. Just like anything in the sky, it will be easier to see if you are away from city lights, and then give your eyes time to adjust.

This weekend, the comet will likely become too dim to see. Good luck!

