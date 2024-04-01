Here's When You Can See the Solar Eclipse in Nebraska and Iowa

A solar eclipse will be visible across the United States on Monday, April 8... when the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow across the country.

In 2017, parts of southeast Nebraska were in the line of totality, or the path of the total eclipse, where the moon fully blocks out the sun, turning day to night. This time, the path of totality will stay southeast of Nebraska and Iowa... starting in Texas, then moving northeast through parts of the South, Great Lakes region, and New England. Don't worry, there will still be plenty to see in our part of the Midwest too.

During the peak part of the eclipse, Omaha will see the moon block out about 80 percent of the sun, but even at this point, you must wear certified eclipse glasses to safely view the eclipse. Not wearing the proper glasses can cause permanent eye damage.

In Omaha, the moon will start to block a small part of the sun at 12:40 in the afternoon. For us, the maximum eclipse will happen at 1:55 p.m. with Omaha seeing about 80 percent coverage. The farther northwest you live, there will be a slightly smaller percent of the sun covered. Cities southeast of Omaha will see a slightly larger percent of the sun covered by the moon.

The moon will then start to move away from the sun from our view, and the partial eclipse will fully end at 3:10 in the afternoon.

If you miss out on this one, you'll have a long wait for the next one. The continental United States won't see another solar eclipse until 2044.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.