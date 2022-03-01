High-speed chase ends in Sarpy County following convenience store robbery early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are investigating after a convenience store robbery led to a high-speed chase early Tuesday.
Police were called to the QuikTrip on 108th south of L St around 3 a.m.
The suspect then led authorities on a chase with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.
That chase moved south into Sarpy County.
Authorities confirm the chase is over.
This is a developing story.
