High-speed chase ends in Sarpy County following convenience store robbery early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are investigating after a convenience store robbery led to a high-speed chase early Tuesday.

Police were called to the QuikTrip on 108th south of L St around 3 a.m.

The suspect then led authorities on a chase with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

That chase moved south into Sarpy County.

Authorities confirm the chase is over.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.