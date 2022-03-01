Watch
High-speed chase ends in Sarpy County following convenience store robbery early Tuesday

KMTV FILE
Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 09:47:22-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are investigating after a convenience store robbery led to a high-speed chase early Tuesday.

Police were called to the QuikTrip on 108th south of L St around 3 a.m.

The suspect then led authorities on a chase with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

That chase moved south into Sarpy County.

Authorities confirm the chase is over.

This is a developing story.

Weather

