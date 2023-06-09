High-speed police pursuit through Omaha ends in crash near Harrison and 110th Streets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A little before noon, Omaha Police were in pursuit of a suspect vehicle through the city, which lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Police say the pursuit started on 72nd and Pine Streets with a shoplifting incident. It continued on-and-off surface streets and I-80 before ending in a crash near 110th and Harrison Streets in southwest Omaha.

3 News Now is on the scene where a bystander vehicle was hit. This is a developing story and we'll update this story when more information is available.

