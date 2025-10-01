Holland 20th Anniversary: Celebratory concert planned for Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Holland Performing Arts Center opened its doors October 21, 2005.

In this month's Connect with Omaha Performing Arts, we're recognizing 20 years of incredible performances and memories made - including with Dove Award nominee Alexis Arai, who shares her field trip reflections. She is one of several performers scheduled for Friday night.

The special anniversary concert includes:

Chinese Lion Dancers (preshow performance)

The Omaha Symphony

Marcey Yates

River City Mixed Chorus

Enjoli

Salem Church Choir

Markey Montague

Dani Cleveland

Marcos Mora and Band

Alexis Arai

Zedeka Poindexter

Students from the Musical Explorers and Disney Musicals in Schools programs

The show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $26.

