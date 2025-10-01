Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holland 20th Anniversary: Celebratory concert planned for Friday night

A $26 ticket covers a dozen performances including by the Omaha Symphony, Salem Baptist Church Choir and Alexis Arai - who remembers her first trip to the Holland when she was 10 years old.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Holland Performing Arts Center opened its doors October 21, 2005.

In this month's Connect with Omaha Performing Arts, we're recognizing 20 years of incredible performances and memories made - including with Dove Award nominee Alexis Arai, who shares her field trip reflections. She is one of several performers scheduled for Friday night.

The special anniversary concert includes:

Chinese Lion Dancers (preshow performance)
The Omaha Symphony
Marcey Yates
River City Mixed Chorus
Enjoli
Salem Church Choir
Markey Montague
Dani Cleveland
Marcos Mora and Band
Alexis Arai
Zedeka Poindexter
Students from the Musical Explorers and Disney Musicals in Schools programs

The show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $26.

