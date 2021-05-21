Homecoming for Owen Hansen

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A few weeks ago, we introduced you to Owen Hansen, the Council Bluffs teenager that suffered severe injuries during a snowboarding accident back in February.

Since then, he's been focusing all of his energy on one goal, and Thursday his biggest fans watched him achieve that goal of coming home.

The celebration began with a parade for Hansen to welcome him home.

It started with a first responder escort and dozens of cars full of his "Owen Strong" supporters.

Also in the parade were all the contractors that are helping to make things easier for him at home.

Hansen is grateful for it all.

"I didn't expect this at all, it's just amazing. I'm so glad to be home. It was a long few months," said Hansen.

There was a long line of people waiting to see Owen, say hi, and welcome him home.

"It's crazy how much people care," said Hansen.

Once the community heard about Hansen's injuries, they got right to work on renovating his grandparents' home.

"They've helped renovate my mom's house. They are going to help us build a house for Owen, so yeah I anticipated a lot of people and a lot of excitement around it," said Leo Mcintosh, Owen's Uncle.

Thursday was the first time Hansen was able to see the new changes to the house.

"It was very emotional when he came in. We wanted to make sure that he could make all the turns and get into his space. We made it in our back room where he can go from his bedroom into a visiting room and then out onto the deck so that he can be with his friends and cousins and everybody that comes up to visit him," said Rosie Henry, Hansen's Grandma.