How bad will cold/flu season be this year? Health experts give their outlook.

Cold season is approaching, and we aren't just talking about the weather.

With the winter months come an uptick in seasonal respiratory illnesses such as the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID, and strep throat.

This is due to several factors:

1.) Not being outdoors; when it's cold, we are inside! Being around others in an enclosed space means germs can spread faster.

2.) The dry weather! When it's dry, our bodies produce less mucus, which is a big defense line for germs entering our bodies. Less mucus = more germs.

What is the outlook for this season? CHI held a Q&A session about the season on Wednesday afternoon, and the experts say the outlook is not so good.

How do we know? We look at the Southern Hemisphere. Because our seasons are reversed, the Southern Hemisphere is already experiencing its cold/flu season, so we can look at how it's shaping up before it heads north.

According to the data, it's been a moderate to severe cold/flu season. This means that we can also expect a moderate to severe cold/flu season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Experts recommend getting the flu shot now, while cases are low. The vaccine will take about 4 weeks for it to work, so getting it as early as possible is recommended.

During the season, practice good hygiene. If you start feeling ill, stay home if you can.

While most cold/flu symptoms go away with medication within a few days, if symptoms get worse or persist longer than normal, consult your personal care physician.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.