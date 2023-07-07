How the Nebraska Diaper Bank is helping change diapers while changing lives

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One out of three families in America struggles with diaper needs. The Nebraska Diaper Bank works with 30 partner organizations to distribute thousands of diapers at more than 56 locations in the state.

Three to four times a week, volunteers gather at the diaper warehouse.

"We're counting, wrapping and getting orders ready to go today," said volunteer, Melissa Steinle.

Each week, the organization has 100 to 120 volunteers to do just that.

In a month, 425 volunteer hours go into counting, wrapping and getting orders ready.

“We really have this vision of a heartland where there’s no babies that have diaper need and all families can thrive," said Executive Director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank Tegan Reed.

The warehouse holds anywhere from 750,000 to one million diapers at a time. In the past year, the organization has distributed over two million diapers to the community. This year their goal is to do three million.

“Being here to help those mother’s know that people care for their children; that they can go to work and won’t have to worry about where they’re getting their diapers," said Steinle.

The amount of diapers one baby uses alone can add up.

"We know babies use six to 11 a day and, so, a lot of families have a hard time affording enough to be able to give their baby what they need," said Reed.

When families get diapers from the diaper bank, they get two bundles per child. Two bundles hold 60 to 80 diapers for children up to three years old. This is enough to support them for one month.

Overall, each month the bank gives out 251,000 diapers to around 4,000 babies. And that number has doubled since January.

