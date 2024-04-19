How to protect your sprinkler system against freezing temperatures overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Temperatures overnight aren't just a potential issue for plants, but could threaten your home's sprinkler system, as well.

We asked Nature's Helper to explain how to prevent problems, as the following advice was shared with customers:

Option 1: "Drain down" your backflow - best option · Turn off the water inside that feeds your sprinkler system.This is usually in the basement. · Put a bucket under the drain valve, then open the valve. Usually, the drain is inside, near the water shut-off; however, it can also be located outside near the backflow. (The drain may be a spigot, ball valve, or even a plug.) · Go outside to the backflow device and turn all test cocks and ball valves to a 45 degree angle. This releases the pressure and allows the trapped water to drain out.

Option 2: Wrap your backflow · If you aren't comfortable taking the above steps, use something soft & bulky, like old towels, blankets - even sweatshirts - to wrap all exposed pipes. · Cover with a tarp or trash bag to keep the wrappings dry.

