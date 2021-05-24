How to talk to your kids about Larsen's disappearance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the search for Ryan Larsen continues, parents may have questions on how to talk to their children about the case.

The Papillion La Vista School District brought in counselors to speak with children about what happened. The district has also partnered with Project Harmony, a child advocacy center, to help assist parents in these conversations.

Gene Klein, Executive Director of Project Harmony, says kids understand more than adults give them credit for.

"Kids are connected through social media today, even young, young children. So as a parent monitor what are they watching, what are they listening to, stay in touch with them, what have you heard," Klein said.

He suggests parents allow children to lead the conversation. Ask your child what they know or have heard and allow their answers to drive the conversation. He adds to validate their feelings as they may have many big emotions in relation to situations like this.

"I think the very basic is to ask them how they feel about this, what are they feeling, what are they experiencing and to acknowledge those feelings. Sometimes as adults we want to assure them they’re safe and nothing like this would ever happen to them, which is important, but we don’t want to misguide them and diminish their feelings," Klein said. "It’s probably more important for a parent to say why do you feel that way and let’s talk about that."

Klein says it's okay to tell your children that you don't have all the information. He also suggests clearing up any misconceptions children may have picked up.

Project Harmony has a helpful guide for parents at https://projectharmony.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Responding2TraumaticEvents.pdf.

