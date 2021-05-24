Monday marks one week of search for Ryan Larsen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been one week since missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen was last seen at a La Vista elementary school.

Police have asked everyone to stay vigilant for any sign of Larsen.

The La Vista Police Department sent out the following update Sunday:

SUNDAY PM UPDATE: (1 of 3) The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District is lowering the water level at Walnut Creek. Divers concluded preliminary searches Saturday night; lowering the water level by a few feet will give search teams better physical and visual access of the water pic.twitter.com/8nGbiocFsQ — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 23, 2021

Lowering the water level by a few feet will allow search teams better physical and visual access to the water.

Larsen has autism. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5’8” and 125 lbs.

Larsen also has been added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

Project Harmony, a child advocacy center, has provided parents with tips on how to help children cope with Larsen’s story:

Clarify any misconceptions they may have.

Try to limit their exposure to the case.

Don't dismiss their feelings.

Don't be afraid to say "I don't know."

Find the positive by highlighting people who are helping.

Take positive action together by finding ways you can help.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates on-air and online.

