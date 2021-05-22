Search continues this weekend for Ryan Larsen

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) - The search for a missing La Vista boy is continuing this weekend.

Ryan Larsen, an 11-year-old child with autism, has not been seen since Monday, May 17.

Authorities said late Friday that teams from Sarpy County Search & Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol, Omaha Fire & Rescue, Yutan, and Des Moines have all joined the search for Larsen at Walnut Creek Recreation Area. The agencies have offered divers, boats, high-tech equipment, and tracking K9s.

ALSO SEE: Omaha area business doing its part to help find Ryan Larsen

Crews have also searched bodies of water in the La Vista and Papillion areas. Authorities said Walnut Creek was searched because Larsen and his family have visited there, and he had wandered off before while there.

UPDATE: The search for missing 11-year-old La Vista boy continues

During the search at Walnut Creek on Friday, a police K9 picked up a scent.

“This scent may be animal, human or otherwise. Crews will continue to search both land and water there until they can find Ryan or rule out him being there,” police said in a press release late Friday. “This is a vast area with extensive area to cover; with that, law enforcement ask the public to find an alternate path or recreation area to use Friday evening and Saturday, allowing K9 search units and investigators to focus on this area and continue to search for Ryan.”

Authorities continue to ask people throughout the metro to be alert as the search for Larsen continues.

MORE: Thursday developments in the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen

Larsen has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Larsen may be in need of his seizure medication.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.

Tips can also be sent to investigators via the See it, Say It, Send It app.

People are also encouraged to check doorbell or other surveillance footage for any sign of Larsen.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.