Omaha area business doing its part to help find Ryan Larsen

The La Vista boy has been missing since Monday
Servpro of Omaha Southwest
Servpro of Omaha Southwest doing its part to help find Ryan Larsen.
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 11:56:50-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police, the FBI and hundreds of community members have joined the search, which is now on its fourth day, to bring Ryan Larsen home. An Omaha area business is doing its part by dedicating its digital billboard to the search.

"At our staff meeting this morning, we all agreed we should use our digital billboard solely for this purpose," said Servpro of Omaha Southwest Operations Manager Brian Johnson.

Johnson provided these images which the company is featuring on the billboard:

Servpro of Omaha Southwest doing its part to help find Ryan Larsen.
Servpro of Omaha Southwest joins the search for Ryan Larsen.

