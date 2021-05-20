Omaha area business doing its part to help find Ryan Larsen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police, the FBI and hundreds of community members have joined the search, which is now on its fourth day, to bring Ryan Larsen home. An Omaha area business is doing its part by dedicating its digital billboard to the search.

"At our staff meeting this morning, we all agreed we should use our digital billboard solely for this purpose," said Servpro of Omaha Southwest Operations Manager Brian Johnson.

Johnson provided these images which the company is featuring on the billboard:

Servpro of Omaha Southwest Servpro of Omaha Southwest doing its part to help find Ryan Larsen.

