Authorities find no sign of Ryan Larsen at Walnut Creek

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) - The search for a missing La Vista boy at Walnut Creek concluded on Saturday night with no sign of him, police said Sunday.

Ryan Larsen, an 11-year-old with autism, has been missing since May 17. He was last seen leaving La Vista West Elementary around noon that day.

Authorities said on Friday that Walnut Creek was being searched because Larsen and his family have visited there, and he wandered off there before.

Police said on Saturday that a K9 picked up a scent at Walnut Creek but it was unclear what kind of scent it was.

Larsen has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Larsen may be in need of his seizure medication.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.

People in the area are also encouraged to check doorbell or other surveillance footage for any sign of Larsen.

Larsen's information was uploaded on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website on Saturday. The following poster was released:

(2 of 2) We are aware of the countless tips/posts across social media regarding rumors on Ryan’s case - THESE ARE FALSE. We'll continue to share facts/updates here on our Twitter page as we search for Ryan Larsen. Thank you to all of our caring community for your ongoing support. — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 23, 2021

