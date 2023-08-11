How to watch Bud Crawford's victory parade in Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha is gearing up to celebrate Terence "Bud" Crawford, the undisputed welterweight champion of the world, on Saturday.

Here's what the City of Omaha says to expect from the parade:

The Victory Parade and Celebration begins at 10 a.m. and goes along Farnam Street from 19th & Farnam and then ends at the Gene Leahy Mall. Boxing enthusiasts, sports fans and the general public are asked to line the parade route to show their support.

The parade will conclude at Gene Leahy Mall with a celebration that will include tributes to Crawford's journey.

According to a press release, the event will feature special guests, city officials and community leaders who will come together to honor the champ, his team, and the contributions he is making to the youth in our community.

Park Omaha will provide free parking in three city garages:



Park 1 at 15th & Douglas

Park 5 at 19th & Capitol

Park 8 at 12th and Capitol

All parking meters in downtown Omaha will be free on August 12 until 1:00 p.m. The public parking garage at 19th and Harney Street will also be free.

