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How you can help Nebraska wildfire victims

Wildfire relief: How to donate hay, feed, supplies and money to help Nebraska families
Governor Jim Pillen and Senator Pete Ricketts toured wildfire-damaged areas of Nebraska on Saturday. FEMA has approved a grant to support relief efforts as a statewide burn ban remains in effect.
Gov. Pillen gives update on Nebraska wildfires
KMTV 3 News Now Omaha Latest Headlines | March 16, 7am
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local and statewide groups are rallying to help western Nebraska communities impacted by wildfires.

Nebraska Cattlemen is accepting donations that will be use to provide monetary relief for producers impacted by the recent wildfires.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is soliciting and organizing donations of hay, feed, fencing materials, equipment, household supplies, etc. to distribute to impacted operations.

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