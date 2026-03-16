How you can help Nebraska wildfire victims

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local and statewide groups are rallying to help western Nebraska communities impacted by wildfires.

Nebraska Cattlemen is accepting donations that will be use to provide monetary relief for producers impacted by the recent wildfires.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is soliciting and organizing donations of hay, feed, fencing materials, equipment, household supplies, etc. to distribute to impacted operations.

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