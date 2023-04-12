Human Rights and Relations Director Gerald Kuhn resigns after 3 months in the role

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Human Rights and Relations Director Gerald Kuhn has resigned.

An email from the mayor's office announced that Mayor Jean Stothert accepted the resignation of Kuhn Wednesday.

Stothert will name an interim director and begin a process to hire a permanent replacement.

Kuhn took over the position in January after being Assistant Director under Dr. Franklin Thompson, who retired in July.

Previously, Kuhn served as the city’s Americans with Disabilities Director and developed the successful Restorative Justice Diversion Program for misdemeanor arrests such as resisting arrest, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.

3 News Now is reaching out to the city for more information.

