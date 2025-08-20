Hundreds of Nebraska drivers pulled over for drunk driving this summer, families speak out

The Nebraska State Patrol has pulled over more than 300 drivers for drunk driving this summer, while victims of DUI crashes share their life-altering experiences.

"I could have been burying him," said Gabby Ross referring to her husband Girard who was struck by a drunk driver.

Girard Hunter was driving home a little after midnight last month after working his night shift when a drunk driver struck his Mustang head-on.

"It almost seemed like a dream almost like that part seems like it wasn't real. I just remember that then the next thing I know I'm being put inside of an ambulance," Hunter said.

Hunter's injuries were severe. His head went through his windshield, his eye required stitches, and he suffered a broken nose, jaw, and multiple ribs. He also experienced brain swelling.

While his external wounds have begun to heal, he's still experiencing complications. Hunter credits his wife Gabby with helping hold the pieces of their life together.

"It's been rough, and I work two jobs and I go to school and a father, so like yeah I was. Basically had a routine and stuff going so when that happened like everything came to a halt," Hunter said.

Jasmine Thomas was picking her kids up from school when she was rear-ended by a drunk driver. Her daughter Ariona, who also goes by Yoni, was in the backseat and took the brunt of the collision.

"She did suffer from a spinal cord injury and a brain injury. Which left her paralyzed," Thomas said.

Thomas encourages her daughter, who loves to draw, to be as independent as possible.

"I kinda tell her, you know, you gotta learn how to do this by yourself, you can't always rely on someone to be your helping hand," Thomas said.

Thomas does not have a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, making transportation difficult.

"But the strain on my body to constantly physically pick her up and as she gets older and get bigger it's more and more difficult for me to be able to get her in a vehicle so that's why I am in need of a wheelchair vehicle," Thomas said.

Currently, when the family leaves home together, Thomas often relies on rideshare apps.

Until September, the Nebraska State Patrol is participating in "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." Since May, NSP has pulled over 318 people driving under the influence.

"We have troopers out there on overtime to be putting extra troopers out there on the road to help enforce these DUI laws and make sure that the roadways stay safe," Lieutenant Toby Czapla said.

Law enforcement, Hunter, and Thomas are urging individuals not to get behind the wheel if they've been consuming alcohol.

Both families are raising money through GoFundMe – Thomas to purchase a wheelchair-accessible vehicle for her daughter, and Hunter to help cover costs while he's unable to work.

