Husker Volleyball high: Fans react to moving to No. 1 rank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It's homecoming week for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). With some homecoming celebrations, fans gathered in Memorial Stadium on Monday where 3 News Now caught up with those excited about a winning weekend — football and volleyball. Now, fans are excited to see the Husker volleyball team claim the NCAA No. 1 rank over the Wisconsin Badgers. Fans shared their experiences about watching the game.

"It was jubilation then the next two sets were kind of despair and then the final two sets were unbelievable," said Dan Duncan, who watched the game at the Devaney Center.

"Won the first set, lost the second two, so it was kind of like 'ah like what's going to happen in the fourth?' And then just like, I don't know it couldn't have been closer than it was and it was amazing. Both teams played great," said Tori Kimminau, a UNL alumni.

Many fans said they have respect for both teams, but were excited to see the Huskers come out on top.

"Having that number one seed or crown I should say is really good cause that...0-10, it's good to finally break a losing streak," said Tyler Aldredge, a sophomore at UNL.

It's the first time the Huskers have beaten the Badgers in the last ten meetings and the first time since 2017.

"We were watching it in one of the bars and what a tremendous comeback by the young ladies," said Tim Toolin, who traveled to Lincoln for the weekend from Massachusetts.

With this win, Nebraska remains undefeated at 19-0.

"Wisconsin's always been amazing but now it's just like awesome because we have finally surpassed them," said Kimminau.

"Especially when we had four freshmen on the court at most of the time and they had seniors and fifth-year seniors and I think it shows a lot of resiliency and I'm excited to see where the team goes," said Duncan.

The thrill of the game still ringing in the fans' ears, or maybe it was just all of the screaming fans.

"It's like National Championship vibes except it's here in Lincoln, our house, we won it after coming back being down, it was amazing," said Aldredge.

The Huskers will battle the Badgers again when they meet in Madison on Nov. 24.

