Husker fans eagerly watch rival game against University of Oklahoma, 11 years after last matchup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time in 11 years, the Nebraska Cornhuskers took on their rivals, the University of Oklahoma Sooners.

"It means a lot, it’s been a while since we’ve played Oklahoma. It has been a few years so it’s exciting to see them play together again and it’s been a good game so far so I’m excited to see it," said Nathan Hohensee, a longtime Huskers fan.

Hohensee, like many other Huskers fans, visited Aksarben Village to enjoy the game, some food, and drinks. Sonny's, a newly renovated outdoor area in Aksarben, had live music, food, drinks, and a jumbo screen for fans to enjoy.

"It’s nice to see that they have a good venue for us here and celebrate," Hohensee said.

After the first half of the game, many of the fans were proud of the Huskers and eager for them to take home the win.

"I'm pleasantly surprised, I think most Nebraska fans would be. It’s a beautiful day and they’re playing good football right now," said Justin Spooner, a Huskers fan.

While the Huskers did ultimately lose, many fans said they enjoyed the day.

"After the last year when we were stuck in the house watching the games it’s been nice to get out with people have this atmosphere and watch it together," Hohensee said.

