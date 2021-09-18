Huskers hang with #3 Oklahoma before falling to Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team hung with #3 Oklahoma for four quarters but lost to the Sooners, 23-16, on Saturday in Norman.

The Huskers fell to 2-2 on the season.

The Sooners got the scoring started in the first quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Spencer Rattler in an opening drive that took 15 plays going 75 yards taking up 6:58.

The Big Red responded on its opening possession, despite four penalties, with a 51-yard field goal by Connor Culp that made it 7-3 OU.

NU is at Michigan State next Saturday starting at 6 p.m. on FS1.