Hy-Vee chief medical officer urges flu vaccinations to prevent death, preserve hospital capacity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Flu season typically starts around the holidays and peaks toward the end of winter and the start of spring. Medical experts are concerned that if people don't get their flu shot, the bed space at hospitals, which is already extremely low, will hit capacity.

They say that this is very preventable and getting vaccinated is the best way to keep you and those around you safe this winter.

"Influenza is typically a disease that affects the young children and the elderly the most, which is a little different than COVID. So, unfortunately, every year in the Midwest infants, young children and even adults die from influenza. That's why it's really important for everyone to get their vaccinations now,” said Hy-Vee Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Fick.

Fick said it's also extremely important for women who are pregnant or expect to be to get the vaccine to keep their child safe.

He also stressed that you can get your flu and COVID vaccines at the same time, there is no increase in side effects or cross-reactivity. This can also help diagnose which one you have if you do get sick because they are very similar in the beginning stages.

