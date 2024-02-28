Watch Now
If You Give A Child A Book... returns to central Omaha's Washington Elementary School

Viewers donate, then KMTV partners with Scholastic to offer the book fair, which kids get to 'shop' at no charge
Posted at 2:29 PM, Feb 28, 2024
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you give a child a book...

How would you finish this sentence?

At KMTV, we believe giving children books can take them new places, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty. Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggle to complete high school.

Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers. Our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, puts books in the hands of these children.

We invite you to support the campaign throughout the year here: https://3newsnow.com/giveabook .

