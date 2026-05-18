In Bennington, WM can now turn landfill biogas into pipeline-quality gas

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — When KMTV3 covered their groundbreaking in 2024, WM's project was heralded as an 'innovatie approach.'

Though construction at the Pheasant Point Landfill took longer than anticipated, in opening this year instead of last, the company says the facility is now ready to produce up to 720,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas each year.

According to WM, that output does the equivalent of heating roughly 11,500 homes a year or fueling about 865 heavy-duty trucks.

The renewable natural gas (RNG) facility is designed to convert biogas (produced by organic material like food that's thrown away) into pipeline-quality gas. That product is then sent into a commercial transmission and distribution network. In the end, WM expects to 'avoid or reduce' approximately 50,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year through its efforts in Bennington.

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