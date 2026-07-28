In Omaha, hope for new program is to 'spur a groundswell of youth-driven climate action'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Youth Climate Action Fund launched in 2024. It is now tripling in size — adding 300 cities including Omaha.



Mayor John Ewing: "The City is already working on implementing the Climate Action Plan. Young people are a vital part of that plan. We need them engaged now in this effort to build Omaha’s resilience to climate change.”

The Fund provides funding and technical assistance to help drive solutions, which, according to the City, include "creating public space, strengthening infrastructure, mitigating disasters, and building resilience."

As part of the Youth Climate Action Fund, Mayor Ewing has launched an open call "for new and ambitious climate efforts led by young people." Neighbors ages 15 - 24 years old can apply here through September 8, 2026 at 4:00 pm.

PICTURED: Flanagan Lake in west Omaha. More than a popular recreation spot, the lake is a man-made reservoir. According to the Papio NRD, its primary function is flood control, protecting lives and properties downstream.

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