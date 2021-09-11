Watch
In the GOP, voter ID is a slam dunk ... except in Nebraska

Grant Schulte/AP
Brian Stransky, of unincorporated Sarpy County, Nebraska, listens as Citizens for Voter ID campaign official Nancy McCabe reads to him from a voter ID ballot petition on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at a local Republican Party meeting in Papillion, Nebraska. Activists who want to require voters to show a government-issued identification at the polls are taking the issue directly to voters after facing years of rejection in the Nebraska Legislature. (AP Photo Grant Schulte)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 17:10:59-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conservative activists in Nebraska are turning to voters to enact a voter identification requirement, an issue that state lawmakers have blocked multiple times even though it's now common in other Republican-led states.

Nebraska's quirky, nonpartisan Legislature and its rules have allowed more liberal state lawmakers to block the measure for years, even though it's widely viewed as a popular issue among most voters.

Members of the group Citizens for Voter ID are now gathering signatures to place the issue on the 2022 general election ballot. The effort is the latest reflection of a polarized political climate that no longer tolerates much variation from the prevailing partisan agenda, regardless of local tradition or circumstances.

