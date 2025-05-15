Gretna honoring local veterans with banners along Highway 370

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Memorial Day is coming up and neighbors in Gretna are getting ready to celebrate the heroes in their community.

Every other year, the Gretna Hometown Heroes program recognizes local military with banners stretched along Highway 370.

On Thursday, the 20-plus service men and women from Gretna who's banners will go up this year will be revealed in a special ceremony, highlighting each of their unique stories.

"We do honor veterans, we do honor those that have been gone from us for a longtime - back to World War 1 and Civil War. So, we do have a lot of those stories and those photos and things that we do collect, but I think that it's also important to honor those that are still serving," said Angie Lauritsen.

Lauritsen started this program when her son Dylan joined the Marine Corps in 2015.

Dylan is now out of the service, but Angie wanted to make sure both her son and other local heroes can be honored for their sacrifices.

The reveal ceremony will take place at Gretna High school tonight at 7:00 pm. The banners will then be put up prior to Memorial Day and stay up through Veterans Day.