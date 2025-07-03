Inside Nebraska's Only Live-Action Educational Children's Show: Mister K's Clubhouse

A creative and colorful children's show is bringing education and entertainment to kids across Nebraska. Mister K's Clubhouse, created by Kerron Stark, stands as the only live-action educational children's program in the state.

"My life was formed by PBS, Sesame Street, and Mr. Rogers and those kinds of shows, so as I got older wanting to be an actor, one idea that I talked to my mom about was how can I make a show of my own," Stark said.

The program's creator isn't motivated by money or fame. Educating in an entertaining way and giving kids an opportunity to try something new is why he continues putting on his infamous bow-tie day in and day out.

"How can we make that teaching fun? And so that's what Mr. K's Clubhouse has become - we sing a lot of songs and dance, and read stories, but it's all with the goal of how can we take this educational lesson," Stark said.

Stark keeps the cameras rolling with help from a group of donors and Fallen Giant Films, a production company that relocated from Los Angeles to Omaha.

"There was no blueprint for me on how do you do it, how do you start an independent show and make it accessible for people, we just kind of had to go with what my heart told me, what I love to do," Stark said.

The show started as a dream in Stark's mom's basement. Over the last six years, it has grown immensely. This is the program's first season with a crew, which is full of young professionals.

"I think if we all had opportunities to try things at a young age versus waiting until we were older to get the opportunities, a lot of us would have more chances to be successful," Stark said.

Looking ahead, Stark has big goals for the program. He hopes to take it globally and even dub it in different languages.

Season four of Mister K's Clubhouse is coming out on YouTube and YouTube Kids in November.

