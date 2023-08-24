Inspectors visit Eat The Worm to confirm violations and check on neighboring business

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After the city found more than a dozen violations within the structure of the building, the restaurant and apartment tenets at 1213 Howard Street are moving out. Inspectors were back on the day the vacate order took effect to look at the neighboring businesses and go over what they initially found.

Trade professionals came with city inspectors to confirm the violations they found last week. Turns out, nothing has changed.

"With all honesty, it was all of the integrity of the structure itself, we felt it was incredibly compromised, somewhat close to imminent danger of collapse," said Omaha Chief Housing Inspector Scott Lane.

The structure of the building has been the biggest problem; far beyond the rodent infestation and issues with plumbing, among other violations.

Since the Eat The Worm building shares a basement with two neighboring businesses, inspectors took a look downstairs.

"The only business we were able to get to was the one to the west — underneath. We did not go into the businesses, either one of those. We did all four floors of where Eat The Worm is," said Lane.

Randy Goa of Tokyo Sushi has owned the restaurant for 10 years and said he hasn't noticed any problems in his space.

"I'm pretty confident with my space here because we have all the concrete on the floor, not nothing out of place," said Goa.

He said the basement between two restaurants is separated by walls, but they are connected.

After the inspection, it was determined that no other building was in any immediate danger, meaning business can carry on as usual — for now.

Early next week contractors will be in town to determine the next steps for the building at 1213 Howard.

Inspectors said they are in contact with the owner of the building and think repairs will go smoother than originally anticipated.

People told to vacate will have a week or so to move out, but they can no longer live there. They're allowed in the building from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to get their things.

