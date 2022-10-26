Inspire celebrates women in leadership roles across the Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of women were honored in Omaha today at Inspire; an event that was held in Lincoln for several years.

Hundreds of women were nominated for awards in 10 categories. The field was narrowed down with one woman from each category receiving honors.

Inspire is about celebrating female leaders and recognizing their achievements across industries. A woman who inspires us — 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole — was proud to help.

“It is an honor to be in the midst of so many phenomenal women. I’ve been looking at you as you walk in – you look good, but most importantly, you’re doing, you're doing good,” said Serese.

The Woman of the Year award went to Dr. Maryanne Stevens, RSM, the president of the College of St. Mary.

