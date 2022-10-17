The City of Omaha is recognizing its amazing women with Inspire event; hundreds of nominations received

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This month the City of Omaha will be celebrating women in a whole new way. It's called Inspire.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole met with Ava Thomas, the president and publisher of the Omaha World-Herald. She told Serese that she is excited to bring this event to Omaha. It has been in Lincoln for eight years now, but Ava says Omaha has really rallied to recognize the amazing women in our community.

"I had no idea how the Omaha community would embrace this program. We discussed how many nominations we might get. We got hundreds and hundreds and hundreds, almost 400 nominations ... The Inspire advisory board, we have 13 members, had the difficult task of reviewing all these nominations. They read every one in every category," Thomas said. "And we're in the media business, right? We're used to getting second-guessed, so there will be some that think we got this wrong. To that, I would say, 'Nominate next year.'"

Sixty women will be honored in 10 different categories. There will be five finalists and one winner in each category. A $5,000 scholarship will also be awarded to a young, future leader.

The Inspire: Celebrating Women's Leadership Luncheon is Wednesday, October 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CHI Health Center. Tickets are still available at Omaha.com/inspire-tickets. 3 News Now's Serese Cole will emcee the event.

