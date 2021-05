OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen talked with country star Garth Brooks on Thursday morning ahead of his August performance at Memorial Stadium.

The performance will be the first live music event at the stadium in 34 years.

KMTV is giving away five pairs of tickets to the August 14 show — Thursday is the final day to enter the contest.

Click here to enter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.